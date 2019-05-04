Pizza is the name of the game Monday morning at Country 840 in 100 Mile House.

The annual fundraising event at our studios brings in over $4000 for the Peter Skene Ogden senior High School dry grad, and also the South Cariboo Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program. The fundraiser doesn’t bring in actual pizzas as pledges, but each ten dollar pledge counts as one “pizza” towards the total of 400 or better. The total raised is split between the two programs.

The long-running fundraiser kicks off Monday (May 6) morning at 6.

Local community members and dignitaries will be in the studio reading the pledges as volunteers from the grad class take phone calls.