Do you think it was colder than normal in the Cariboo last month ? Do you think we had more rain than usual ?

Apparently not.

Doug Lundquist, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, explains…

“It was a pretty normal month. The only thing I saw outside of the boundaries of normal was Williams Lake precipitation was about 40 percent more than we usually get. For example there it got about 31 in Williams Lake, where usually the average is 22, so it’s almost double there but everywhere else it was pretty close to average.”

Lundquist says Quesnel actually had a little less rain than normal, 20 millimeters, which is down from 25.

He says the temperatures in both communities were within a half a degree of average as well…

“Quesnel was 5.8, it’s usually 6.4, so that’s about half a degree below average but that’s pretty close. And temperature wise in Williams Lake it was 4.8, it’s usually 4.9, so a tenth of a degree off average.”

Looking ahead to May, Lundquist says it should be pretty normal as well…

“It’s starting out pretty good. There is some arctic air moving into the Peace and giving snow and cold weather to the Peace country but we’re remaining quite mild on this side of the mountain. For the next week we’re going to have highs anywhere between 13 and 18 degrees, so maybe just a touch colder than average, but a lot of sun in there too throughout that period.”