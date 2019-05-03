The investigation is continuing into the cause of the fire at the Interior Roads yard on April 26th.

David Rhodes, South Cariboo Quality Manager for Interior Roads said no conclusions as to the cause of the fire has yet been determined, but nothing is being ruled out at this time. He said there is no timeline as to a determination. Two sand trucks were destroyed in the fire, and a third has significant damage. Rhodes says the vehicles were newer trucks, only a few years old.

Rhodes says the impact from the loss of the vehicles on the upcoming winter season hasn’t been determined, but there are contingencies in place. He says the replacement time is 12 to 16 months industry wide for this type of vehicle.

100 Mile Fire/Rescue responded to the fire at 9:45 pm. Heavy smoke was seen from 100 Mile House, and loud explosions were heard, which, according to chief Roger Hollander, were the vehicle tires exploding.