Quesnel City Council has now given the first three readings to it’s Tax Rate Bylaw for 2019.

Direct of Finance Kari Bolton explains what the impact will be…

“For the average homeowner who has a house valued at around 200,544, they’ll see an increase in their municipal taxes of 40 dollars and 96 cents. The commercial properties will see an average increase of $67.08 per 100 thousand of assessment for their municipal taxes, but that actually is offset somewhat by deceases in school taxes and regional taxes.”

The increase to residential properties amount to a bump of about 4.8 percent, 3.1 percent of which is for the new public works facility that taxpayers gave the green light for in a referendum.

The increase is up from previous years.

It was 3.4 percent in 2018, 1.8 in 2017 and 2.8 percent in 2017.