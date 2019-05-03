Update: A suspicious fire at Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge in Williams Lake is now the subject of an RCMP investigation.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the Williams Lake Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire just after 10:30 pm Thursday (May 2).

“The staff had located the fire, called the fire department and evacuated the building safely,” she said.

“The fire had been contained to a door area at the rear of the building and quickly extinguished. Luckily there have been no reports of any injuries and we don’t know a cost of the damage as of yet.”

Saunderson said there was also a report of shots fired outside the local business last week Thursday (April 25).

“That matter is still under investigation and it is not known at this time if there is a connection between the two investigations.”

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Original Story: Police tape was up on what appeared to have been the scene of a fire in the back of Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge in downtown Williams Lake.

“I was a little surprised coming in and the police were here, and the barriers were up. It was more of a concern because we didn’t hear about it until this morning,” Owner of neighboring New World Coffee and Tea House, Sue Lachance told MyCaribooNow Friday.

Oliver Street was reportedly closed Thursday evening while the Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP attended the incident.

“We’re very thankful for the fire department, and apparently last evening they were here very quickly and they managed to put it out,” Lachance said.

“This is, I believe, one of the last heritage blocks in the city. So these buildings are made of wood and they’re very combustible so it was very good that they put it out as quickly as they did.”

RCMP North District Media Relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said a media release will be issued sometime today which MyCaribooNow will update this story with.