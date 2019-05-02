Williams Lake Senior Reported Missing
RCMP in Williams Lake are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old man.
Ronald White was last heard from in Williams Lake via telephone on Tuesday, April 30.
“Ronald is known to suffer from mental illness,” Cst. Joel Kooger said in a release.
“He is known to hitchhike to get from one location to the next.”
White is described as:
- Caucasian
- 6’11” in height
- heavyset with grey hair
- wearing a baseball cap, and baggy jeans
“Ronald is without his cane, so he will be walking with a limp,” Kooger added.
A photo of White is currently not available.
RCMP ask anyone with information on White’s whereabouts to contact them or Crime Stoppers.