RCMP in Williams Lake are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old man.

Ronald White was last heard from in Williams Lake via telephone on Tuesday, April 30.

“Ronald is known to suffer from mental illness,” Cst. Joel Kooger said in a release.

“He is known to hitchhike to get from one location to the next.”

White is described as:

Caucasian

6’11” in height

heavyset with grey hair

wearing a baseball cap, and baggy jeans

“Ronald is without his cane, so he will be walking with a limp,” Kooger added.

A photo of White is currently not available.

RCMP ask anyone with information on White’s whereabouts to contact them or Crime Stoppers.