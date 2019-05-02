A biological insecticide will be applied by aircraft to reduce western spruce budworm populations in the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House timber supply areas.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said up to 17,000 hectares will be treated this spring and summer.

“The western spruce budworm is an insect native to B.C. and the Pacific Northwest. In its larval stage, it defoliates Douglas fir, true firs, spruce and larch trees,” the Ministry said in a release.

“A budworm outbreak has the potential to seriously harm or kill trees over large areas.”

The Government of Canada said in most years since 2000, more than 500,000 hectares of mapped defoliation has occurred.

The biological insecticide Foray 48B will be applied by aircraft from approximately June 5 to July 5, 2019, depending on weather conditions to: