Teams of volunteers hit the streets of 100 Mile House May 1st for the third annual Business Walk.

113 businesses were surveyed by the district of 100 Mile House, Community futures, the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, and the Province of BC.

Business owners were asked about the state of their business and any support they might be looking for.

Joanne Dodridge, Director of Economic Development and Planning for the District of 100 Mile House said “It was a very positive experience experience for volunteers to talk one-on-one with businesses about their successes and challenges, and for business owners to chat about their business and what they need to grow and prosper.”

Preliminary results show similar needs as previous business walks, such as labour shortage and growing the customer base.

The report will be posted to the district and chamber of commerce websites when it is complete later in the year.

Any business that were missed and want to participate can call the Municipal office at 250 395-2434.