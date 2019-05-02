Quesnel City Council has given first reading to what’s called a Minimum Rental Standards Bylaw.

Tanya Turner is the Director of Development Services…

“The Minimum Rental Standards Bylaw is a bylaw that is going to assist the city in helping renters in the community ensure that their rental accommodations are up to an appropriate living standard.”

Turner says the focus will be on those living in unhealthy accommodations due to poor building maintenance.

She says the next steps are important…

“That’s where we’re developing policy on how this will be implemented through the community and how we will look to work with property owners in terms of making these properties come up to a specific standard as well as doing enforcement actions.”

Turner says the bylaw is based on a model that was provided by the province that has been adapted to Quesnel.

She says people can view the entire bylaw on the city’s website and she says there is also a section for comments.