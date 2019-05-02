May is Hospice awareness month and the 100 Mile House hospice is holding their annual membership drive. Several restaurants and businesses in 100 mile house are supporting hospice by donating a portion of their sales during different days this month.

Tracey Haddow with 100 Mile Hospice says “Quite a few restaurants have come on board and in partnership with us to say to the community that we want to support them and make sure they have access to free programs through the hospice to support them through end of life care and bereavement.”

Hospice is also hosting a free conversation event tomorrow at the 100 Mile House library. The hello conversation game will let people learn how to talk to family members about their wishes in the event they are too ill to speak for themselves.

Hospice provides and support to those living with life threatening illness and those who are grieving, at no cost.