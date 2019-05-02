Williams Lake RCMP are advising people to wear life jackets when they’re out on the water after responding to two men who capsized their canoe on McLeese Lake.

Police received a report of the incident at 8:20 Wednesday evening.

The men, age 32 and 27, were not wearing life jackets.

“They were extremely cold, but otherwise in good health. They were taken to hospital for precautionary purposes,” said S/Sgt. Del Byron.

“They’re lucky there were other people out there.”

Alcohol is believed to have been involved.

“We are recommending people wear life jackets,” Byron said.

“The water is cold. You could drown.”