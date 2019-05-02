Kenney meeting Trudeau Thursday

After putting the Prime Minister on blast during his election campaign, new Alberta premier Jason Kenney will meet with Justin Trudeau Thursday. Before the face-to-face though, Kenney will testify to a Senate committee regarding the government’s bill to re-write the rules for environmental assessments of energy projects.

Monetary relief officially announced to combat China canola ban

Canada is increasing interest-free loans for Canola farmers. It is in an effort to combat losses suffered due to China’s decision to ban the Canadian product. Loan limits will increase from $400,000 to $1 million with up to $500,000 to be interest-free. Farmers are reportedly praising the decision.

Canadians would suggest others across country move to their areas

Apparently, Canadians love the communities they live in so much that almost 90 percent would suggest others move to them. That’s according to a new study from RE/MAX. Six-in-10 Canadians ranked easy access to shopping, dining and green spaces at the top of their list when looking for a home. While distance to public transit, work and schools were out of the top five.

Spring is still not here across Canada

Well, we are halfway through spring and the whole country is still feeling winter-like weather. Below average temperatures are still being experienced from B.C. straight across to Quebec. Freezing rain warnings were in place for parts of Ontario overnight and below-freezing temperatures were expected throughout Alberta.