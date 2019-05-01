The Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation will be renovating and modernizing the Dog Creek Community Store after having received some funding.

The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved $218,000 for the project that will include the installation of professional-grade kitchen equipment along with new energy efficient freezers and refrigerators.

It will allow the store to cater parties, events, and meetings in and around the First Nation.

General manager of Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Clayton Harry said it will be a huge win for the community for the upcoming years.

“The Dog Creek Community Store has grown into a business very rapidly in the last few years, and if we would like to continue with this growth we must upgrade the infrastructure we have in place,” he said in a release.

“With this funding, we can begin building for the future.”

Funding was approved by the Trust through its economic diversification infrastructure program at their April 24 meeting.

Also receiving funds are the Coast Mountain College Campus in Terrace for the construction of a new community recreation centre ($250,000), the District of Houston to replace the refrigeration plant at its memorial arena ($250,000), and for the North Peace Cultural Society in Fort St. John to renovate its centre ($250,000).