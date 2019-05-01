A Quesnel man leaves behind his wife and six children after having died Sunday in a fatal logging accident on Northern Vancouver Island.

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 identified the man killed while working near the Nahwitti River west of Port Hardy as 46-year-old Dylan Montjoy.

He worked as a faller for Lemare Lake Logging Ltd.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Dylan’s wife Carmen, their children, as well his extended family, friends, and co-workers,” USW 1-1937 President Brian Butler said in a release.

“Please respect their privacy at this time.”

WorkSafe BC continues to investigate, and the union is expected to attend the accident site with company representatives Thursday to begin its investigation.