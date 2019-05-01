The entire ring road at the Williams Lake Regional Airport, as well as the Airport Road to the Highway 97 intersection, will be repaved.

City Council agreed to ratify a poll of council utilizing hot-in-place recycling in the combined amount of $347,000 at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

“This is absolutely fantastic, great news,” Councillor Scott Nelson said.

“We’ve been applying for many years for a grant for this-close to a million dollars what’s in front of us that we’re getting for about $347,000. We had in our airport budget approximately $200,000 and we’re topping it out of our grant that we’ve received from the gas tax.”

Nelson added the City is getting the paving at almost $600,000 to $700,000 below the regular price because they had saved on the mobilization costs as Peters Brothers will be going through town at the time.

He said the City will be spending close to two and a half to three million dollars on street paving within Williams Lake this year.

Councillor Jason Ryll thanked staff for doing a fantastic job and finding the savings that they did.

The paving is anticipated to begin in the third weekend of this month according to Director of Municipal Services Gary Muraca who noted the City was successful in receiving a $115,00 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust for airport entranceway improvements.

“Once the improvements are completed, the Terminal will be much more aesthetically pleasing to residents and those travelling to William Lake,” he said.

“Taking away from the visual benefits of this project will be the remaining asphalt in the immediate area fronting the terminal building and the surrounding ring road. It has long surpassed its useful life and is a considerable eyesore and maintenance concern.”