Federal help on the way for canola producers

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan are welcoming federal help for canola producers.

That’s after Ottawa promised more financial help for farmers affected by China’s decision to ban the product as part of a diplomatic dispute. About one-quarter of the 11-billion-dollars in Canadian canola exports went to China last year.

Alberta now has power to cut down on oil flow to B.C.

Alberta now has the power to reduce oil flows to British Columbia in the fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

It’s not clear if Premier Jason Kenney will use it. Kenney says he knows B.C. Premier John Horgan is in a tough place because gas prices are soaring in the Lower Mainland. However, he says it’s important to make it clear that Alberta will take action if necessary to respond to what he calls B.C.’s obstruction of the Trans Mountain expansion.

Changes coming to tobacco packaging in Canada

Starting in November, cigarettes will be sold in plain drab brown packs with standardized layouts and lettering.

Health Canada says plain packages will increase the impact of graphic health warnings about the dangers of smoking.