If you’re planning to connect with the Mayor of Quesnel through social media, you’re out of luck.

Mayor Bob Simpson said in a release Wednesday after temporarily disabling both his personal Facebook account and political page this past Christmas, he does not intend to enable them.

He said since disabling his accounts, his stress level is lower and he has more energy to focus on the things that really matter.

Social media according to Simpson has implicated the deliberate spread of disinformation, the selling of people’s information, profiling, discriminatory practices, and has been methodically used as a tool to interfere with democratic elections.

“Simply put, Facebook and other social media platforms have negated one of the first principles of personal and professional communications: deal directly with the person or organization to get clarity or to remedy a concern or complaint,” he said.

“It has also diminished community dialogue to schoolyard slurs and bullying; too many adults use language and intimidation tactics on Facebook that they would never accept from others or use in face to face communications.”

Since quitting social media, Simpson said the best way to connect with him is by picking up the phone or dropping into City Hall.

The City of Quesnel will continue to utilize its Facebook page to provide information and notices of upcoming events.