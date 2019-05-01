The Cariboo Regional District and the Kersley, Lone Butte and Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Departments are moving ahead on replacement of aging fire engines.

CRD Communications Manager Emily Epp says “In March and April we held alternate approval processes. Each of those departments requires a fire truck replacement in the next year and we’re changing the model for how we purchase those trucks. We’re moving to a 10 year financing model which requires us to ask the public for permission.”

An alternative approval process is a reverse form of public assent where a proposed change will go through unless at least 10 percent of electors submit a signed response saying they are against the proposal.

The regional district is currently working with the departments on finalizing the new trucks.

Epp says the CRD will be replacing 14 fire trucks over the next five years.