A Certificate of Appreciation was presented by the City of Williams Lake to a local couple.

Receiving the certificate at Tuesday’s regular Council meeting by acting Mayor Craig Smith for their tremendous contributions to the community and unwavering volunteer spirit were Val and Wayne Biffert.

“It’s very awesome,” Val said.

“There’s a lot of people in Williams Lake that volunteer thousands of hours so to be singled out is pretty humbling.”

Val added the community is amazing.

“I’ve been here since 1967 and have had nothing but support,” she said.

“Thank you to the Council and acting Mayor for giving us the award.”

Jeremy Biffert said his parents had a huge impact on him growing up.

“I grew up in a home that was open to international students, and even just the spirit of generosity and being able to help out whoever came along,” he said.

“That ethic has definitely been passed along to me and I hope to pass it along to my children as well.”

The Bifferts will once again be hosting their popular Family Fishing Weekend next month at Biff’s Pond located off of Dog Creek Road.