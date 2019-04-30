A cold trough over the Prairies is bringing some unstable conditions to the Cariboo.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said because of this system there’s a slight chance of some wet flurries overnight and into the morning.

And looking at Williams Lake’s monthly average for snowfall in May of three point three centimetres Sekhon said it’s really not that unusual to get snow at this time of year.

So what does that mean temperature-wise?

“The pattern is somewhat unsettled. Thursday we do get back up to a high 17 but then we dip back below for the weekend to about 14, 16 and then 13 on Sunday. I would say the forecast is a little bit volatile at this point just because this cold trough is influencing the Cariboo area.”

Sekhon says after tonight our overnight lows will be where they should be in the plus 2 range but will be going up Friday to 5 and Saturday to plus 6.