A tractor-trailer unit went into the ditch near Maze Lake Road on highway 97 north of Lac la Hache April 28th.

Sgt. Don McLean of the 100 Mile RCMP say the driver of the semi was uninjured. Heavy equipment was brought in Tuesday to remove the unit.

RCMP say speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision, and the investigation is continuing.

100 Mile RCMP also say they recovered two stolen vehicles over the weekend.

One, a Pontiac vibe stolen from Meadow Lake Road April 26, was located burned north of 100 Mile House. The other was a white GMC Silverado that was reported stolen from Barriere on April 22nd.

If you have information on this or any other crime, please contact the 100 Mile House detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).