A Cariboo resident is seeking nomination for the Federal NDP riding of Kamloops Thompson Cariboo.

Gina Myhill-Jones of 100 Mile House said in a news release she believes as many Canadians do, that it is time for change.

“No old rhetoric, no empty election-year promises, and no scandals to pollute Canada’s position on the world stage. But a new team with a principled and genuinely caring leader,” she said.

“Jagmeet Singh and the New Democratic Party of Canada are poised to become the change this amazing and strong country has needed for so long.”

Myhill-Jones has lived on a ranch just outside of 100 Mile House for about 10 years after having moved from a working farm in Maple Ridge.

Conservative MP Cathy McLeod confirmed earlier this year that she intends to seek reelection with former B.C. Liberal Health Minister Terry Lake announcing last week he will be seeking nomination for the Federal Liberals.