Emergency Preparedness week is May 5th to 11th. The nationwide event is held annually in the first week of May to encourage Canadians to be better prepared to protect themselves and their families during emergencies.

Val Streber, with Emergency Support Services in 100 Mile House says the first thing to do is make and practice a plan. “Talk to all the members in the household, and be prepared to do whatever it is you need to do to have everything ready for an emergency.”

The theme of the week is know your hazards, make your plan, and build your kit. Streber says in an emergency, you should be prepared to take care of yourself and your family for a minimum of 7 days. Information on preparedness can be found by calling 1-800-830-3118 or online at www.getprepared.gc.ca