BC Wildfire Service crews will continue to burn piles of accumulated woody debris in two locations near Williams Lake over the next four weeks.

North of the Fox Mountain subdivision, north of Gannett Road and Pheasant Drive, covering about 20 hectares.

The other, covering about three hectares south of Williams Lake Regional Airport, southeast of the junction of Radio Range Road and Airport Road.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding communities.

Firefighters began igniting these piles on March 25 and that work could continue until May 31, 2019 depending on weather and site conditions.

By removing this material, less fuel will be available to burn in the event of a wildfire and any such fire will burn with less intensity.