Interior Health will be resuming maternity services for low-risk deliveries tomorrow at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

Low-risk deliveries include babies who have reached full term (37+ weeks) for expectant mothers with pregnancies that have had no or minimal complications.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital will also be able to perform planned and emergency C-sections as required.

Expectant mothers should consult with their physicians regarding whether they can plan for deliveries at CMH or whether they still need to relocate.

Expectant mothers and babies at higher risk of complications during their deliveries will continue to be directed to Kamloops or the community of their choice at this time.

Interior Health said the safety of expectant mothers and their babies will be the top priority in all decisions related to the most appropriate delivery site in each case.