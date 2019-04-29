A 72-hectare prescribed burn will be conducted sometime between today and May 17th.

Erin Bull Fire Information Officer for BC Wildfire Service explains.

“This prescribed burn is being conducted for ecosystem restoration purposes west of Place Lake and east of Alkali Lake, about 36 kilometers south of Williams Lake. That means smoke may be visible from Alkali Lake and surrounding communities.”

Bull says this prescribed burn will only proceed if site, weather and venting conditions are suitable.

This burn will help restore natural grassland ecosystems and will be managed by the ministry’s Ecosystem Restoration Program, with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service.

These types of planned fires reduce accumulations of flammable material, which will help decrease the risk of significant wildfires in this area in the future.