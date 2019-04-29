Quesnel RCMP were called to the A&W on Highway 97 north of town at around 10-40 on Sunday morning after receiving a report that a donation jar was taken from that location.

Sergeant Chris Riddle…

“It is alleged a male and female exited the store with the donation jar. Police believe there my be witnesses to this event and are asking anyone who was in or near the restaurant at this time and witnessed the theft, to please call the Quesnel RCMP at 992-9211.”

Riddle says the donation jar was fairly full, although police are not revealing how much money was taken at this time.