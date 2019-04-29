Prince George RCMP responded to an incident over the weekend where a possible explosive device was found on a local trail.

Just after 7:30 pm on Friday, police say a man was walking near a trail near the CN Centre when he came across what looked a pipe bomb style improvised explosive device.

He then picked it up and took it to a home on Webber Crescent before calling police.

The device was assessed and it was determined nobody was at risk in the neighboring homes and everyone was allowed to return home, with the exception of the home where the device now was.

They were taken to another location for the night.

At 10 AM the following morning, on Saturday, the Explosive Disposal Unit attended the home and determined it was not explosive in nature.