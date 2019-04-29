Williams Lake RCMP is continuing their investigation into shots fired report.

On Thursday morning at 1:16 it was reported that shots were fired in the vicinity of a local business, Diamonds and Dust Entertainment.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

“Immediate response by the police and through their investigation they have identified the person(s) believed to be responsible for this. There were no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing”.

Williams Lake RCMP is looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this or have knowledge of it.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.