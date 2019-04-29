A Quesnel cowboy couldn’t ask for a better start to the BC Rodeo Association season.

Denton Spiers won the Bull Riding on the weekend at the annual Indoor Rodeo in Williams Lake with an 83 on “Ill Will.”

That paid just under 914 dollars.

Two other Quesnel cowboys covered their bulls.

Lane Paley was third with a 75 on “Riddle” and Eric O’Flynn was 4th with a 68 on “Alcatraz.”

Bobby Twan from 150 Mile won the Breakway Roping with a time of 3 and 1 for 765 dollars and change.

The only other Cariboo winner was Paisley McNolty, from the 150, in the Pee Wee Barrel Racing.

Claire Mayers from Lone Butte took home just over a thousand dollars though for a runner-up finish in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

Wade Mcnolty from 150 Mile was second in the Steer Wrestling, Allison Everett, also from 150 Mile, was the runner-up in the Breakway Roping, Quesnel’s Steve Lloyd took second in the Tie Down Roping, and Kira Stowell, also from Quesnel, was second best in the Junior Barrel Racing.

The next BCRA rodeo will be on May 19th and 20th in Keremeos.