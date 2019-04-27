It’s training weekend in 150 Mile House for 81 firefighters from 22 fire halls across the province.

The 150 Mile House Fire Department has been hosting the annual event for 19 years now.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Deputy chief Paul McCarthy said.

“For us to do this for 19 years and to get support from the province is amazing.”

McCarthy said the firefighters from as far away as Stewart will be doing eight hands-on modules involving live fire, firefighter self-rescue, and search and rescue techniques, as well as a few lecture series events.

“We do see some repeat firefighters,” McCarthy said.

“A lot of fire departments like to send their new recruits to this training session.”

Fire Chief Stan McCarthy will be doing a barbecue steak dinner tonight with the training wrapping Sunday at noon.

(Editor’s Note: Listen to 150 Mile Deputy Fire Chief Paul McCarthy talk about the Department’s annual training weekend in the audio file below)