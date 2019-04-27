A fire destroyed two vehicles at the Interior Roads Yard in 100 Mile House around 10 PM Friday night. Brandon Bougie, deputy chief with 100 Mile Fire Rescue says when they arrived on scene two trucks were fully involved and a third was damaged. “Crews deployed lines fairly fast and knocked down the fire to midigate any damage to the other vehicles. There was no damage to the shop, the fire was contained to the three vehicles.”

Tire explosions were heard and flames were seen in 100 Mile House. Bougie says RCMP were also on scene. There were no injuries in the incident. No cause of the fire is yet known, and Interior Roads says the incident is under investigation.