The BC Cowboy Hall of Fame will see three new members opening Sunday’s indoor rodeo performance in Williams Lake.

Lawrence Elkins who spent more than 20-years in rodeo bareback and saddle bronc riding will be inducted in the Competitive Achievements category, Phillip Camille will be inducted into the Working Cowboy category, and Willie Crosina will be going into a new category for the Cowboy Hall of Fame-Builder of Western Culture.

President of the BC Cowboy Heritage Society Mark McMillan said Crosina has been nominated in the past.

“There is a category for all the classes at the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame that say you who have to be first and foremost a working cowboy so that put Willie out, but we needed a place to put Willie,” McMillan said.

“He’s just so deserving and he has done so much for rodeo.”

Crosina has been a volunteer and director with the Williams Lake Stampede since the early 1960s.

“Somebody came up with the idea before the selection committee meeting last November and just suggested why don’t we start a new category,” McMillan said.

“Sharon McDonald came up with the name, Builder of Western Culture, and it just fits Willie to a T.”

McMillan said the new members will be inducted at a private reception at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin before opening the third and final performance Sunday at 1 p.m at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex