A grass fire that escaped in a backyard in the 103 Mile Lake subdivision was quickly knocked down by crews.

There are no further details as yet, but 100 Mile Fire/Rescue and 108 Mile Volunteer Fire departments attended the back yard grass fire on 103 Mile Lake road at about 3 pm this afternoon.

The fire was in the center of a residential area and there was a danger that it would spread to neighboring houses, but it was quickly under control.