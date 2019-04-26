Homeowners making energy-saving improvements could be eligible for newly increased rebates.

The B.C. Government announced incentives to help people to switch to high-efficiency electric heat pumps for space heating now stands at $3,000 with similar incentives to upgrade doors and windows increasing from $1,000 to $2,000.

Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources Michelle Mungall says they are boosting heat pumps and other smart technologies because energy-efficient buildings are a key part of our cleaner future.

The Province’s CleanBC plan provides up to $14,100 for a home and up to $220,000 for a commercial business to switch to high-efficiency heating equipment and to make building envelope improvements.

It was launched in December 2018 to help people save energy and reduce carbon pollution.