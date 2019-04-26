Two people charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Quesnel have been ordered to stand trial.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry that wrapped up today for 43-year old Dawn Gunanoot and 33-year old Nathan Doucette.

They will be back in court on May 6th to fix a date for trial.

Gunanoot and Doucette are both charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

The charges are in connection with the death of a female on October 1st of 2017.

RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4 a.m. for a report of an assault on a male and a female.

Police originally arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition.

While in custody, she was examined by Emergency Health Services and was subsequently taken to hospital, where she was then transferred to a larger centre.

She was pronounced deceased the following morning.

The victim’s name has not been released.