The Cariboo Family enrichment Center in 100 Mile House has received funding for its Youth and Family Navigator program.

Chris Pettman, Executive Director of CFEC says, “The Youth Navigator would help facilitate bring the youth and family around. The would help the family come up with a plan. A lot of the families we work with are at risk, or need some assistance accessing services. The youth navigator would work with the family, come up with a plan, and help them connect all the pieces.”

Pettman says the position is something he has been working on establishing for the last few years.

The Enrichment Center received $173, 361 over three years to fund the program through the gun and gang violence action fund from Public Safety Canada.

The funding program is part of an initiative to support community specific initiatives aiming at preventing and intervening in local gang activity in specific areas struggling with gun and gang crime.