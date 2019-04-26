Old man winter it appears is not yet done with the Cariboo.

Flurries is a possibility today and tomorrow.

Environment Canada and Climate Change warning preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan said 10 centimeters on average is expected for the month of April with many days seeing even more than that.

“We’re not expecting this year, but certainly when I look at the precipitation and snowfall record into May they drop off quite drastically,” he said.

“By the time you get to the last part of May many days have never seen precipitation in the form of snow, but what’s quite amazing snow is possible almost in every month.”

Castellan said just under 1 centimeter of snow fell at the Williams Lake Airport in 1989 on July 19 and 20.

He said August is the only month where no snow has ever been recorded.

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for B.C. South Peace River. A special weather statement is also in effect for Highway 97-Pine Pass with 5 to 10 cm of snowfall expected.

“At this time of year we’re in that transition from winter to summer,” Castellan said.

“We’re getting a lot more input from the sun at this time of year so we’re starting to see convective connectivity so thunderstorms, but we’re not yet at that extreme heat but still having an anchor of cold air to contend with.”