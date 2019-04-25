BC Cannabis Stores is hiring in Williams Lake.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) is hosting a job fair Tuesday to recruit prospective employees for the Store that is set to open within Boitanio Mall later this year.

“We’ve had a couple of job fairs across the province,” said LBD Senior Communications officer Kate Bilney.

“We’re recently held a couple on Vancouver Island and we’ve been very successful. We’re finding that people are very interested to come down and find out what it is that we’re doing there, what our stores are going to look like, what it takes to be a BC Cannabis Stores employee so we’re hoping that we’ll get a sort of similar turnout in Williams Lake.”

BC Cannabis Stores is looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants, and eight part-time/auxiliary cannabis consultants in Williams Lake.

Bilney said they still only have the one BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops and are looking to open a few more probably later this summer in Kamloops, Cranbrook, and Campbell River.

“It is quite a process, and as I’ve said we have been hiring in other communities so we’re going through the process of getting those other stores opened across the province and we are continuing our rollout efforts in BC.”

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, April 30 from 11 am to 7 pm at the Pioneer Complex.

While LDB recruiters will be collecting resumes at the event, all prospective candidates must submit their application via the LDB’s online portal at www.bcldb.com/about/careers to be considered.

“The training for the consultants is about a week and then, of course, there’s continuous on the job training as well,” Bilney said.

“So we have developed quite an extensive training program which covers off a number of things such as product knowledge, customer service skills, as well as social responsibility like id checking and identifying if someone is inappropriate to be served.”