The 29th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo gets started this evening (Friday) at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The first Performance will go this evening at six and continue tomorrow and Sunday afternoon at 1.

Before Sunday’s final go-round, three new members will be inducted into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame, Willie Crosina, Phillip Camille and Lawrence Elkins.

250 plus competitors are expected to take part in this 3-day event.