A man last seen leaving a local medical care facility in Kamloops is still missing.

35-year-old Marshall Littlechief was last seen on Thursday, April 18.

“Marshall may have left Kamloops and be in another community,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said.

Littlechief is described as:

Aboriginal

5’8”

174 lbs

Last seen wearing: a black fleece coat with reflective strip, pajama pants with red flame pattern and a patterned navy bandana tied around his head.

RCMP ask anyone who has seen Littlechief to contact their local RCMP detachment.