Missing Kamloops Man May Be in Another Community
A man last seen leaving a local medical care facility in Kamloops is still missing.
35-year-old Marshall Littlechief was last seen on Thursday, April 18.
“Marshall may have left Kamloops and be in another community,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said.
Littlechief is described as:
- Aboriginal
- 5’8”
- 174 lbs
- Last seen wearing: a black fleece coat with reflective strip, pajama pants with red flame pattern and a patterned navy bandana tied around his head.
RCMP ask anyone who has seen Littlechief to contact their local RCMP detachment.