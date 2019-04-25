The Chair of the Cariboo Regional District will be serving as chair for the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT)

Margo Wagner was elected for the one-year term at yesterday’s AGM held in Prince George.

“It’s a great honor,” she said.

“It’s the same as the CRD; you’re elected by your peers. So the fact that they have enough trust in me to hold the position, I’m looking forward to it. The trust has done phenomenal in the north and continues to do great things.”

Wagner replaces interim chair Tom Hoffman.

She has been on the regional advisory committee for NDIT since 2012 and was elected to the Board of Directors in 2016.

“I did just to reassure everybody that I’m not going to be too busy, I did research with CEO Joel McKay just to make sure that it wasn’t time-consuming and it’s not,” Wagner said.

“It’s very different to being chair of the CRD because I won’t go into anything unless I feel that I can do a good job. I feel confident and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”