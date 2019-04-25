Road resurfacing projects will be taking place throughout the Cariboo this spring and summer.

The Ministry of Transportation and Highways says projects are part of 400 kilometers of roads scheduled for resurfacing this year in the interior. Highway 97 near Quesnel will see 13 kilometers of hot in place resurfacing between the Highway 26 junction and Cottonwood River bridge.

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House will also see resurfacing intermittently from Clinton to Lac la Hache, and side roads. Highway 24 will have sealcoating work done from the Highway 97 junction to Lone Butte as well as several side roads.

Drivers are asked to slow down in work areas and check Drive BC.

More than 70 million dollars is being invested in highway and side road improvements in the southern interior this year.