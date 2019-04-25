Suspects involved in Sri Lanka bombings were on watch list

The Sri Lankan government wasn’t just warned of potential attacks but were actually monitoring some of the suspects. The country’s prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said the central intelligence agency didn’t have enough evidence to arrest the suspects before the suicide bombings. Over 350 people were killed in the attacks and 60 suspects are in custody.

Biden’s bid for U.S. Presidency is official

Joe Biden wants to be Commander in Chief. The former Vice President announced this morning he will enter the race for the Democratic leadership. It is a crowded race with 19 other candidates. If Biden wins he will take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Cheating services popping up across the country

College students are finding easier to cheat than ever. A CBC report says a service in Toronto is selling academic essays across the country that are undetectable to professors and plagiarism software. A teacher from Ryerson University was given a sample of a term paper from the service and called it disturbing.

Technology blamed for more sitting down

American teens and adults are spending an hour more sitting than they were 10 years ago. Researchers at JAMA said teenagers went from an average of seven hours up to eight while adults went from 5.5 hours to 6.5. The advancement in technology is considered the root cause.