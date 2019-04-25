One of two people charged in connection with a collision and “carjacking” on Highway 97 just north of Lac La Hache has been sentenced in provincial court in Williams Lake.

34-year old Sharma Char pled guilty to one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle and received a 9 month conditional sentence.

Charges of Robbery and Possession of Stolen Property were stayed.

27-year old Blaine John is also charged in connection with this case.

He’s due back in court on May 8th.

Williams Lake RCMP received a report of an accident back on March 10th of this year and were told that the male driver of one of the vehicles took the keys of the other driver, a female, by force.

Police say the male driver and a female passenger then left the scene in the woman’s vehicle and continued north.

100 Mile House RCMP then came across that vehicle shortly after that, and say they were able to successfully stop it after a high speed takedown was completed.

No one was hurt.