The College of New Caledonia is offering what’s called the Camp Cook and Catering program.

Regional Pincipal Tim Lofstrom explains…

“This is a nine week program that focuses on preparing young adults with employment ready skills and supporting them to succeed in finding and maintaining employment in a variety of entry level cooking opportunities. All costs are provided to the students, there is no charge to them, and there are also some opportunities for some training allowances as well.”

The program is for those between the ages of 18 and 24 and it begins on May 13th and runs through June 12th.

An information session is taking place this afternoon.

Project Planner Gayle Campbell goes over those details…..

“We are hosting an information session for the Camp Cook and Catering program here at the College of New Caledonia in Room S 122 at 2 o’clock. We have registration forms there if they’re interested in registering for the program, they can do that at the time and we’ll just be providing more information about the program, about the eligibility and the funding available.”

The funding is through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development agreement.