A two vehicle accident south of Quesnel sent three people to hospital this afternoon.

Sergeant Chris Riddle goes over a few of the details…

“Quesnel RCMP and North District Traffic Services attended a collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Teofil Road earlier this afternoon. At this time it doesn’t appear there were serious injuries. The police would like to always clear intersections and ensure that an intersection is safe to proceed through even if you have the right of way.”

Riddle says the accident, at around 1-15, involved a small SUV and a sedan.

He says the preliminary information was one vehicle was turning onto the highway while the other was proceeding on the highway.

Riddle says there was a fairly severe intrusion to the sedan.

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department also attended and the scene.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier confirms that the jaws of life were needed to extradite two people from their vehicles, one in each.

The Highway was originally down to single lane alternating traffic.