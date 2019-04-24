Williams Lake RCMP is inviting you to pull up a seat and join them next week and enjoy a coffee with a cop.

“If you’ve got questions what it’s like to be a member, questions about maybe how we do things, or you’re just curious as to what it’s like to be a member of the RCMP then it’d be a great place to ask questions,” Cst. Joel Kooger said.

“We encourage anyone interested to stop by, have a chat in an informal environment and learn about the people who police the community.”

Coffee with a Cop is an initiative that began in Hawethorne, California but has grown to be supported across the USA, Canada and as far away as Europe, Australia, and Africa.

It aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.

“I’m excited for it,” Kooger said.

“It’s a good way for the public to come and meet us, and it’s not always a negative thing.”

This is the first Coffee with a Cop event taking place in Williams Lake.

It takes place Thursday, May 2 from 10 a.m to 11:45 a.m. at the Bean Counter that will be offering 10% off each purchase during the event.