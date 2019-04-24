Marsh Road in Quesnel has now been partially closed because of the cracks that have appeared on it.

Bill Pattyson is the Operations Manager with Emcon Services which is the road contractor for Quesnel…

‘What we have done is we have closed the road to single lane traffic, we’ve kept the traffic on the bank side and it will just be yield to oncoming traffic, there is no plans to close Marsh Road at this time.”

Pattyson says the decision was made after hearing from the geotech engineers from Prince George.

But he says the news could have been worse…

“It is a groundwater issue, deep down there is water coming out underneath the slide so it is dropping slightly. There is no danger of catastrophic failure, like it’s not going to just slide overnight.”

Pattyson says it did drop another couple of inches overnight however and it moved about an inch to the south so there is significant movement.

He says once it settles they will be able to build the road back up again and open it up.

Pattyson says expects that can be done before the end of June.

He says they will start doing some remedial work once they get the final recommendations in writing from the geotech engineers.