Update: A female driver is dead following a medical event Wednesday morning north of Lac La Hache.

100 Mile RCMP and emergency crews including the 100 Mile Fire Department and Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department attended to a report of a single motor vehicle incident at 8:11 am near Begg Road along Highway 97.

“The initial report was that an older female had driven into the side of a hill and was non-responsive,” S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release.

“Through witness information at scene, it was determined this was a medical event and there was no motor vehicle collision. The vehicle had crossed the highway when exiting the residential area and come to rest against the hill during the medical event with no other vehicles involved.”

Nielsen adds that the highway itself was never closed during the investigation.

The female driver was transported to 100 Mile Hospital for further treatment but unfortunately passed away as a result of the medical event.

“We offer our condolences to her family during this difficult time,” Nielsen said.

